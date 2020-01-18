John Calipari Ejected in Kentucky's Win Over Arkansas

With 8:19 to go in the second half of No. 10 Kentucky's Saturday afternoon matchup against Arkansas, Wildcats head coach John Calipari was ejected from the game. He was tossed for arguing a foul call and before receiving a second technical foul as he pleaded his case to the game's officials.

The game was tied 44-44 when Calipari was sent to the locker room. Kentucky, however, would go on a run without its head coach and lead 59-49 with four minutes to go in the game. UK would hold on to win 73-66 despite Calipari being a spectator for the final eight-plus minutes of the game.

Kentucky junior forward Nick Richard was sensational, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds. Sophomore Immanuel Quickly added 13 points and 10 rebounds. Sophomore guard Ashton Hagans added 13 points and six assists as well.

Kentucky improved to 13-4 on the season and 4-1 in the conference. The Wildcats are looking to make their third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance and ninth NCAA Tournament appearance in the Calipari era.

UK hosts Georgia on Tuesday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.