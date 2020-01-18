David Zalubowski/AP/Shutterstock

After a tough stretch of games, Washington returns home and will take on No. 8 Oregon on Saturday. The two teams at the moment are headed in opposite directions, but a win for Washington could give them some much needed confidence to continue through Pac-12 play.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Jan. 18

Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

While the Huskies have had to scratch and claw for most of their wins this season, especially in the Pac-12, two bright spots have come onto the scene: Isaiah Stewart and Jaden McDaniels. Both are averaging double digits and are one of the most gifted two-man combos in college basketball. It doesn’t hurt that both are 6'9''. A very large team, the Huskies also have Hameir Wright that stands at 6'9'' and San Timmins, who is a towering seven-feet tall.

Much of Oregon’s success this season has come from its potent offensive attack, which came into the week ranked 12th in the country in field goal percentage. The team also came into the week scoring an average of 78.2 points per game. Guard Payton Pritchard continues to be the standout so far this season. He’s averaging almost 20 points per game. If the Huskies want to beat Oregon, they’ll have to do it by having a solid defensive game plan, especially against Pritchard.