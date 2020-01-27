Baylor Still No. 1 in AP Top 25 After Rare Week of Stability in College Hoops

In a rare sight this men's college basketball season, the top seven in the Week 13 AP Top 25 stayed the same, led by No. 1 Baylor. The Bears beat Oklahoma and won at Florida to keep their grip on the nation's top spot.

The only change to the Top 10 came via Villanova and Duke swapping spots, with the Wildcats checking in at No. 8 and the Blue Devils at No. 9 this week.

LSU (No. 22), Wichita State (No. 23) and Penn State (No. 24) all returned to the poll, while Rutgers (No. 25) remained ranked one week after making its first AP appearance since 1979 after losing at Iowa but defeating Nebraska.

The full Week 13 AP Top 25 poll is below:

1. Baylor

2. Gonzaga

3. Kansas

4. San Diego State

5. Florida State

6. Louisville

7. Dayton

8. Villanova

9. Duke

10. Seton Hall

11. Oregon

12. West Virginia

13. Kentucky

14. Michigan State

15. Maryland

16. Butler

17. Auburn

18. Iowa

19. Illinois

20. Colorado

21. Houston

22. LSU

23. Wichita State

24. Penn State

25. Rutgers

Others Receiving Votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio State 16, Indiana 15, East Tennessee State 14, Northern Iowa 13, Memphis 11, USC 9, Rhode Island 6, Purdue 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary's 3, Tulsa 3, SMU 3, Wisconsin 1, Akron 1, Harvard 1