Baylor Still No. 1 in AP Top 25 After Rare Week of Stability in College Hoops
In a rare sight this men's college basketball season, the top seven in the Week 13 AP Top 25 stayed the same, led by No. 1 Baylor. The Bears beat Oklahoma and won at Florida to keep their grip on the nation's top spot.
The only change to the Top 10 came via Villanova and Duke swapping spots, with the Wildcats checking in at No. 8 and the Blue Devils at No. 9 this week.
LSU (No. 22), Wichita State (No. 23) and Penn State (No. 24) all returned to the poll, while Rutgers (No. 25) remained ranked one week after making its first AP appearance since 1979 after losing at Iowa but defeating Nebraska.
The full Week 13 AP Top 25 poll is below:
1. Baylor
2. Gonzaga
3. Kansas
4. San Diego State
5. Florida State
6. Louisville
7. Dayton
8. Villanova
9. Duke
10. Seton Hall
11. Oregon
12. West Virginia
13. Kentucky
14. Michigan State
15. Maryland
16. Butler
17. Auburn
18. Iowa
19. Illinois
20. Colorado
21. Houston
22. LSU
23. Wichita State
24. Penn State
25. Rutgers
Others Receiving Votes: Creighton 59, Arizona 55, Texas Tech 33, Ohio State 16, Indiana 15, East Tennessee State 14, Northern Iowa 13, Memphis 11, USC 9, Rhode Island 6, Purdue 6, Florida 4, Arkansas 3, Saint Mary's 3, Tulsa 3, SMU 3, Wisconsin 1, Akron 1, Harvard 1