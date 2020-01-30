Miami Hires Ed Reed As Chief of Staff

Miami has hired College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed as its new Chief of Staff, head coach Manny Diaz announced in a release on Thursday.

In his role, Reed will be an advisor to Diaz in strategic planning, quality control, operations, player evaluations and player development.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ed back to Coral Gables," Diaz said in a statement. "He is not only one of the most decorated players in Miami football history but also a devoted Cane who cares deeply about this program. All of our players, coaches and staff will be fortunate to tap into his experience, knowledge and passion on a regular basis."

Reed was a star for the Hurricanes from 1998 to 2001 as a four-year starter. In his senior year, he caught nine interceptions, earned unanimous first-team All-America honors and led Miami to a national championship. Reed was selected with the No. 24 overall pick of the 2002 NFL draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

He played 11 seasons for the Ravens and then one between the Houston Texans and New York Jets. He announced his retirement in 2015 and was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2019.

Reed concluded his career with 643 total tackles, 64 interceptions, seven interception returns for touchdowns, six sacks, 13 fumble recoveries and 139 passes defensed.

Reed was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2018.