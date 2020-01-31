Ohio State will be without D.J. Carton on Saturday when it faces Indiana as the freshman guard has decided to "temporarily step away from the program."

"I have been suffering with mental health issues for a couple years," Carton said Thursday in a Twitter post announcing his decision. "I have been through a lot. I'm disappointed to say I'm not 100% right now. I am not doing my teammates justice if I don't work on this now."

Carton came to Ohio State as the No. 34 overall player and No. 4 guard in his class. He is averaging 10.4 points and 3.0 assists per game this season.

"I am doing everything in my power to strengthen my mental health. I will fight for my team and buckeye nation and I will come back stronger!" he added. "If you are going through mental health issues, I have learned through this you are loved and valued."

“D.J. remains a valued member of our program and we will continue to love and support him," head coach Chris Holtmann said in a statement. "Please respect the family’s privacy in this matter.”

Ohio State (13-7) welcomes Indiana on Saturday before heading on the road to face Michigan and Wisconsin.