Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a left wrist fracture during Saturday's game against Kansas State.

Haliburton's injury to his non-shooting wrist came near the end of the first half in the Cyclones' 73–63 win when he landed on it. The school announced the end to his season after the sophomore underwent an MRI over the weekend.

"We are disappointed for Tyrese and his family and we are focused on helping him in his recovery," head coach Steve Prohm said. "Tyrese is a great teammate, leader and valuable member of this program and university in so many ways. There is no doubt in my mind that Tyrese will face this setback with the same energy and passion that we have all come to appreciate and that he will return from this better than ever."

Haliburton, a Bob Cousy Award finalist, addressed the news in a statement on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

"This comes as a shock to me, my family, my teammates and coaches," he said. "As this season continues, I will try to to be the best teammate possible. I know my brothers will step up and I can't wait to be there every step of the way."

Haliburton, who is considered a potential top-10 NBA draft pick, is ranked No. 5 in Sports Illustrated's NBA draft big board. SI draft expert Jeremy Woo suggests he "might be the best passer in college basketball."

"Haliburton makes a definite impact on winning basketball, with savant-like instincts that permeate both ends of the floor. With scorers and shooters around him, it's possible his game goes to new heights," said Woo.

In 22 games this season, Haliburton averaged 15.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and a Big 12-best 6.5 assists.