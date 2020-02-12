Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu Injured After Slipping on Final Possession in Loss to Michigan State

Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu suffered a gruesome-looking leg injury on the final possession of Tuesday's 70-69 loss to Michigan State.

Dosunmu, the team's leading scorer this season, was in the midst of collecting his dribble before a possible game-winning shot attempt when he slipped just to the right of the painted area.

He immediately grabbed his knee and had to be helped off the floor by members of the Illinois training staff.

"I don't know any more than you saw where he slipped and he'll go through the proper protocol with our doctors," Illini head coach Brad Underwood said in a postgame radio interview after the loss. "He's back in the locker room with his family now."

The injury was preceded seconds earlier by a go-ahead put-back basket from Michigan State's Xavier Tillman.

The Fighting Illini are in the midst of their best season since 2012-13, when they were ranked as high as No. 10 and lost in the third round of the NCAA tournament.

Their 16 wins are already more than they had in the previous two years. They have been ranked as high as No. 19 this season.

Dosunmu entered Tuesday night's contest averaging 15.8 points and 3.4 assists per game. He finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in the loss.