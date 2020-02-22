No. 3 Kansas beat No. 1 Baylor 64–61 in the final seconds of the clash between the top-ranked teams in Waco, Texas on Saturday.

With 18 seconds remaining, it appeared Baylor would pull out the win when Freddie Gillespie fell and rolled the ball to MaCio Teague. The guard narrowed Kansas's lead to 62–61 with his three-point jumper. However, Isaiah Moss added two free throws eleven seconds later to seal the Jayhawks' win.

Kansas extended its winning streak to 12, with its last loss coming to Baylor in January in Lawrence. The Jayhawks' 65–54 win over Oklahoma on Wednesday set the Big 12 record for consecutive wins.

Saturday was Udoka Azubuike's day to shine for Kansas. The senior center put on a dominant performance with 23 points and 19 rebounds in 36 minutes. In the first half, he added a stunning alley-oop for his fourth dunk of the game to widen Kansas's lead to 32–23. Halfway through the second half, Azubuike denied Gillepsie's jumper to keep the Jayhawk's nine-point lead.

Saturday's loss marks the Bears' first since falling to Washington on Nov. 8, snapping their 23-game winning streak.

Kansas will host Oklahoma State on Monday,while Baylor will face Kanas State on Tuesday.