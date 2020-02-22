Colorado's search for its next head coach has ended.

The Buffaloes will hire Miami Dolphins assistant head coach Karl Dorrell, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel was first to report that Dorrell had emerged as a frontrunner in the program's search.

The reports come two days after the Dolphins promoted Dorrell to assistant head coach/wide receivers coach. Dorrell served as Miami's wide receivers coach in 2019 after holding the same position in 2008–10 and quarterbacks coach in 2011. He is familiar with Colorado after serving as the program's receivers coach in 1992–93 and as offensive coordinator from 1995–98.

Dorrell worked as UCLA's head coach from 2003–07, compiling a 35–27 record during his tenure. The Bruins had four bowl appearances during his five seasons, and he was named the Pac-10 Coach of the Year in 2005 after their 10–2 season. Since then, he has mostly coached in the NFL.

Colorado began its search for a new head coach after Mel Tucker left the program for Michigan State on Feb. 12. On Thursday, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy reportedly withdrew his name from consideration for the position. Bieniemy was a star running back at Colorado from 1987–90, but his ties to Boulder were ultimately not enough to lure him away from the Chiefs.

The Buffaloes have recorded just one winning season in the last 14 years. The program has not won a bowl game since the 2004 Houston Bowl, when Colorado was a member of the Big 12.