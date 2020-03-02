AP Top 25: Dayton Climbs Into Top Three for Its Highest Ranking Since 1956
Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 in a week of upheaval in the AP Top 25.
The Jayhawks received all 64 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday.
Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top-25 teams lost to unranked opponents.
Kansas remained at No. 1 for the second straight week after beating Oklahoma State and Kansas State.
Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games, with victories over George Mason and Davidson last week.
The full Week 18 AP Top 25 rankings are below:
1. Kansas
2. Gonzaga
3. Dayton
4. Baylor
5. San Diego State
6. Kentucky
7. Florida State
8. Seton Hall
9. Maryland
10. Louisville
11. Creighton
12. Duke
13. Oregon
14. Villanova
15. BYU
16. Michigan State
17. Auburn
18. Iowa
19. Ohio State
20. Penn State
21. Houston
22. Virginia
23. Illinois
24. Wisconsin
25. Michigan
Others Receiving Votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F. Austin 47, East Tennessee State 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, Northern Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona State 4, Wichita State 2, Saint Mary's 2, LSU 2, New Mexico State 2, USC 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1