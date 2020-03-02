AP Top 25: Dayton Climbs Into Top Three for Its Highest Ranking Since 1956

Kansas is the unanimous No. 1 in a week of upheaval in the AP Top 25.

The Jayhawks received all 64 first-place votes from a media panel in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll released Monday.

Gonzaga was No. 2, with Dayton, Baylor and San Diego State rounding out the top five. The Aztecs, No. 9 Maryland and No. 18 Iowa were the only teams to hold their place after a week in which nine Top-25 teams lost to unranked opponents.

David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas remained at No. 1 for the second straight week after beating Oklahoma State and Kansas State.

Dayton has its highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 1955-56 after stretching its winning streak to 18 games, with victories over George Mason and Davidson last week.

The full Week 18 AP Top 25 rankings are below:

1. Kansas

2. Gonzaga

3. Dayton

4. Baylor

5. San Diego State

6. Kentucky

7. Florida State

8. Seton Hall

9. Maryland

10. Louisville

11. Creighton

12. Duke

13. Oregon

14. Villanova

15. BYU

16. Michigan State

17. Auburn

18. Iowa

19. Ohio State

20. Penn State

21. Houston

22. Virginia

23. Illinois

24. Wisconsin

25. Michigan

Others Receiving Votes: Butler 68, UCLA 54, Stephen F. Austin 47, East Tennessee State 31, West Virginia 22, Providence 17, Colorado 13, Marquette 12, Arizona 9, Texas Tech 9, Northern Iowa 4, Oklahoma 4, Stanford 4, Arizona State 4, Wichita State 2, Saint Mary's 2, LSU 2, New Mexico State 2, USC 1, Belmont 1, Vermont 1