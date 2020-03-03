The West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament returns to Las Vegas for the 12th straight year. Which team is the favorite and which team are the sharps backing?

The West Coast Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament returns to Las Vegas for the 12th straight year. No. 2 Gonzaga and surging No. 15 BYU are the class of the conference and it’s no shock the odds reflect that.

The Bulldogs, as has become a yearly staple, are a huge favorite to win the WCC Tournament. Gonzaga has historically dominated the postseason tournament, taking home the hardware 17 times while making it to 25 conference finals. This tournament will take place at the Orleans Arena over six days with the first, second and third rounds taking place Thursday through Saturday with the semifinals and finals taking place on March 9 and 10.

Surprisingly, BYU (24-7 SU, 19-11 ATS) has not won a WCC tournament title since moving to the league in 2012. However, that could all change this year as the Cougars continue to open eyes around the country with their strong play and enter the WCC Tournament on a nine-game winning streak.

As the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, BYU and Gonzaga will have a bye all the way to the semifinals on Monday. The Cougars, who are No. 10 in the NCAA’s Net rankings and No. 13 in the Kenpom rankings, will likely face Gonzaga in the championship game. Head coach Mark Pope is relishing the opportunity afforded from a triple bye:

“It’s a luxury that we can be on the practice floor and just get better. Then we play on Monday. It’s going to be fun. We get to take a shot at this and these guys have risen to the challenge every day so far. So we’ll see if we can keep doing it.”

Gonzaga (29-2 SU, 16-15 ATS), who lost four starters from last season, continue to shock even their head coach Mark Few.

“I’ve never had a team surprise me as much as this one,” Few said. “We don’t have lottery picks. Our whole is definitely greater than the sum of the parts.”

Tillie and fellow star Corey Kispert continue to carry the Bulldogs, who won the conference regular season title for the eighth consecutive season. The Bulldogs, who slide in at No. 2 in both the NCAA’s Net rankings and Kenpom rankings, will likely be moderate favorites in the championship game should they face BYU for a third time.

Last season, Saint Mary’s won their fourth WCC title, but the sharps really see this conference coming down to the two best teams: Gonzaga and BYU. These two schools met twice during the regular season with Gonzaga (13-point favorites) winning by 23 at Spokane, while BYU (4-point underdogs) held serve with the upset in Provo, winning by 13.

The sharps see value in BYU at +300, so grab the plusmoney odds and watch the Cougars raise their first WCC Tournament hardware.

