It's the final game of the SEC regular season for No. 6 Kentucky and Florida. How will these teams finish before the conference tournament? We will find out Saturday when the Wildcats face the Gators on the road.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, March 7

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Kentucky, who has already won the SEC regular-season crown, is looking for a win after a frustrating 81–73 loss against Tennessee on Monday. The loss snapped the Wildcats' (24-6, 14-3) eight-game winning streak. It was a tale of two halves for Kentucky, who entered halftime with a 42–31 lead, but was then outscored by 19 points in the second half. Head coach John Calipari told reporters after the game that his team got "manhandled." Four Kentucky players scored in double digits, including guard Tyrese Maxey, who had a team-high 21 points. However, he tallied zero rebounds.

It's been an up and down season in conference play for Florida. The team's longest win streak has been three games. Luckily, this game is at home, where the Gators (19-11, 11-6) are 11–3 on the season. The team cruised to a 68–54 win over Georgia on Wednesday, outscoring the Bulldogs by 16 points in the second half. Keyontae Johnson led the way, tallying 18 points and 11 rebounds.

Two weeks ago against Kentucky, Johnson scored 19 points and collected nine rebounds. However, the Wildcats came away with a 84-66 victory. If the Gators hope to beat them on Saturday, they will have to stop Immanuel Quickley, who scored 26 points in the first matchup.