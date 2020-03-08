NCAA Still Plans to Play March Madness Tournament at All 14 Sites With Spectators

The NCAA is still planning to play the men's basketball tournament in all 14 scheduled sites with fans despite growing national concern regarding the coronavirus outbreak, NCAA Senior Vice President of Basketball Dan Gavitt said on CBS.

Organizers and officials were debating possibly scaling down the number of tournament sites after a medical panel was assembled to make any recommendations to the NCAA.

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has infected more than 107,000 people in at least 95 countries. The United States has at least 450 reported cases in 32 states. The virus started in China and quickly spread across Europe and the Middle East. The illness affects the respiratory tract and can be transmitted through coughing, sneezing and contact with those infected. Symptoms include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

The virus has caused the postponement and cancellation of many major sporting events around the world.

College basketball took its first precautions by playing the first two rounds of the NCAA Division III tournament in Maryland and without any spectators in attendance.

"The advice we're getting from our experts is playing without fans is not called for," Gavitt said.

Division I conference tournaments are already underway and others are expected to start soon.

The men's NCAA tournament will begin in Dayton, Ohio on March 17 with four first-round games. The first and second rounds will also be held in Albany (NY), Spokane (WA), St. Louis (MO), Tampa (FL), Greensboro (NC), Omaha (NE), Sacramento (CA) and Cleveland (OH). The national championship game is scheduled for April 6 in Atlanta.