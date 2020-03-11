The Big Ten announced in a statement Wednesday that its men's basketball tournament would continue without fans in attendance, beginning with the second round on Thursday.

The Big 12 followed up with a similar announcement, with commissioner Bob Bowlsby announcing the conference tournament would have limited fan access. Each team will have access to 125 tickets for staff and guests of student-athletes. The policy will take effect beginning with Thursday's games.

"The attempt is to absolutely minimize the number of people that are here," Bowlsby said, "but still find a way to conduct the events and actually get the opportunity to play the games."

In addition, all further Big Ten winter and spring sports competitions will be limited to "student-athletes, coaches, event staff, essential team and Conference staff, TV network partners, credentialed media, and immediate family members of the participating teams."

The decisions come as leagues across the world make preparations to deal with the global coronavirus pandemic. NCAA president Mark Emmert announced that all NCAA tournament games would be played with no fans in attendance.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine plans to issue an order preventing crowds from attending any indoor sporting events in the state of Ohio. DeWine issued a state of emergency on Wednesday, stating "The reason we're doing the things we're doing is we have the potential of becoming Italy," according to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post.

Italy has been placed under lockdown, as government officials attempt to control the spread of coronavirus. On Wednesday, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus, and is reportedly asymptomatic.