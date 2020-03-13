Despite canceling the NCAA tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic, the league is considering releasing a 68-team bracket, according to CBS Sports.

NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt told CBS Sports that the idea has been considered as a way to recognize the 2019-20 men's basketball season and teams' hard work.

"We're hearing today there's interest from coaches and athletic directors from that," Gavitt said. "I wouldn't say we've shut down the idea completely, but there is, practically speaking, it's a bit challenging at this moment. ...If you put the field together, you could have teams, depending on that conference's policy, would not be the most obvious choice as the [automatic qualifier]. It's something we're going to continue to look at."

One of the challenges the NCAA faces in assembling a bracket is the selection committee's communication. The 10-person group left New York on Thursday night to return to their schools and conferences around the country. They could communicate electronically, but other questions remain over the proposed bracket.

The selection committee sent in an initial ballot on Thursday with 31 at-large teams and 13 automatic qualifiers. With 19 conference tournaments not finished, questions came up over who should be automatic qualifiers. Every conference is required to have a system for determining who would be its automatic qualifier if its own tournament is not held or finished. However, each conference's rules differ.

Gavitt also revealed to the Associated Press that the NCAA tried to save March Madness by holding a 16-team tournament in Atlanta. He said the idea didn't last after receiving "mixed interest" from the selection committee.

This year marks the first time the NCAA tournament has not been played since its inception in 1939. That season, the event featured only eight teams, and Oregon beat Ohio State to win the first championship.