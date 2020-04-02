Recently hired Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach took to Twitter Thursday to apologize for sharing a since-deleted tweet that contained a meme of a woman knitting her husband a noose during self-quarantine.

Per multiple reports, he captioned the tweet, "After 2 weeks of quarantine with her husband, Gertrude decided to knit him a scarf.."

Leach deleted the tweet Wednesday night.

"I sincerely regret if my choice of images in my tweets were found offensive. I had no intention of offending anyone," Leach tweeted Thursday.

According to Mississippi Clarion Ledger, senior linebacker Erroll Thompson retweeted Leach's original post with a hand-on-the-chin, eyebrow-raised thinking emoji. Defensive lineman Fabien Lovett responded to the tweet with "Wtf." Senior defensive end Kobe Jones responded to Lovett with "Facts. He tripping." with a hand-on-the-face ashamed emoji.

Leach has more than 350,000 followers on Twitter.

The Bulldogs hired Leach in early January as a replacement for Joe Moorehead, who struggled in his two seasons with the school.

Leach, known for employing the Air Raid offense, joins Mississippi State after serving as Washington State's head coach for eight seasons.