Athletic directors in college football are confident that a season will take place in 2020-21, according to a poll conducted by Stadium. 114 of all 130 Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) athletic directors polled determined 99% of ADs believe an upcoming college football season will occur in some form. The poll was conducted last week.

While athletic directors are optimistic that the season will not be canceled, many believe it will not take place as scheduled. According to Stadium, 75% of athletic directors think the season will have to be delayed.

As for timing, 61% of athletic directors polled think the season will not start until October or November. Meanwhile, 14% believe the season will not begin until after the fall semester, eyeing January or February.

“Given the medical and governmental leadership opinions, it is reasonable to believe some compromise to the start of the season lies ahead,” a Power 5 athletic director said, per Stadium.

41% of athletic directors predict a 12-game season will still take place. Others polled are not as positive as 20% believe a shortened season is likely, particularly a conference-only schedule that is limited to eight or nine games.

The poll also reflected that 68% of athletic directors remained as optimistic for a 12-game season as they did a month ago, while 18% were less optimistic.

In discussing a potential downturn in the college football economy, one Power 5 athletic director told Sports Illustrated, "We’re all effed,” if the season is severely affected.

The college football season is currently scheduled to begin on Aug. 29. Activities are currently halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.