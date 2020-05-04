Louisville's men's basketball program has received a Notice of Allegations from the NCAA, the school announced.

The school said alleged violations fall within its 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons, and no current administrators, staff, coaches or players are involved in the allegations.

The Athletic's Danielle Lerner was first to report the university would receive the Notice of Allegations in connection with the 2017 FBI college hoops scandal.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde reports the notice contains one Level One allegation against the university a Level Two allegation against former head coach Rick Pitino. Pitino, who was recently hired as head coach at Iona, was fired in 2017 in connection to the federal investigation concerning schools bribing recruits to steer them to certain programs and shoe apparel companies.

Louisville is at least the seventh school to be formally charged by the NCAA in relation to the federal investigation. South Carolina, NC State, Kansas, Oklahoma State, USC and TCU all have acknowledged receiving NOAs. Creighton will neither confirm nor deny receiving a notice. Other schools known to be under investigation include Auburn, Arizona, LSU and Alabama.

Louisville previously received a Notice of Allegations in 2016 in connection with an escort scandal. The NCAA suspended coach Rick Pitino for failing to monitor his program and stripped the program of its 2013 national championship title.