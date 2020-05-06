The NCAA delivered its reply to Kansas's response regarding potential violations in its men's basketball program on Wednesday.

Kansas will likely issue a statement on the NCAA's reply "later this week," per CBS Sports's Seth Davis.

The NCAA's response to Kansas is 92 pages long, per Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde. The response should allow the NCAA to set a date for an infractions committee hearing, and the case could possibly be completed by the beginning of the 2020–21 season.

Kansas issued a formal response to its Notice of Allegations on March 5. The Jayhawks are accused of committing significant violations within both their men's basketball and football programs, charges that were forcefully denied by the university.

"There is no reasonable conclusion that members of the university, including the men's basketball staff, knew or should have known about any violations of NCAA rules,” Kansas's response said. “[Head coach Bill] Self had no knowledge of any NCAA rules violations or illicit conduct exhibited by Adidas, its employees or its consultants. ... Voluminous evidence demonstrates incontestably that Coach Self did, in fact, promote an atmosphere of compliance.”

Kansas also claimed several facts involving the men's basketball program are in dispute, including charges that it lacked institutional control and Self and his assistant, Kurtis Townsend, had committed a series of high-level violations.

The NCAA issued its original allegations in September 2019. A Level 1 allegation was issued regarding the basketball program, while the football program received notice of two lesser violations.

Kansas has been prominently featured in an NCAA probe regarding a pay-for-play scandal with Adidas. Arizona, Auburn, Louisville and LSU have also been a subject of NCAA investigations in relation to the scandal with Adidas.