Former Oregon signee cornerback Luke Hill was arrested in Maryland on Tuesday on eight separate charges, including attempted murder.

According to the case filing, the 18-year-old was charged with attempted loaded handgun on person, handgun on person, possession of a firearm by a minor, use of an assault weapon, use of a firearm, attempted first-degree murder, reckless endangerment and first-degree assault. Hill was booked into Prince George County Jail in Maryland and is scheduled for a preliminary court hearing on June 19, 2020, per records.

Hill signed with the Oregon Ducks on Dec. 18, 2019, but severed ties with the university. According to 247Sports' Matt Prehm, Hill never applied to be admitted for the fall semester at Oregon after the two sides mutually parted ways.

"[Hill] was informed earlier this spring that he would not be a member of our program," coach Mario Cristobal said in a statement to DuckTerritory.

Hill originally signed with the Ducks after turning down offers from programs including Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Maryland, Oklahoma and Penn State. The five-foot, 11-inch signee was ranked as a four-star recruit and as the 15th-best cornerback in the country by 247Sports.

Hill was coming from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Md. He took his official visit to Oregon on Nov. 29, 2019 before signing his national letter of intent with the program. The school seemingly did not officially announce it had chosen to part ways with Hill in the spring prior to the news of his arrest.