Just one day after graduating from Harvard, Ohio State grad transfer Seth Towns was detained by local police while participating in a protest following the death of George Floyd.

"In a span of just 24 hours, I walked across a Harvard virtual graduation stage into the back of police van alongside other peaceful protestors-both of which I am equally proud of," Towns said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

A video of Towns being detained was tweeted by Eleven Warriors, where Towns can be seen shouting "Say his name!" as others respond by shouting "George Floyd!"

Ohio State spokesman Dan Wallenberg said Towns was detained briefly but not arrested, according to ESPN's Myron Medcalf.

George Floyd's death at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis has sparked reaction across the sports world, while many cities have broken out in protest.

In a statement released Saturday, Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann offered his support to Towns and his commitment to social justice.

"We fully support our players’ right to peacefully protest. In the time I’ve gotten to know Seth, it’s clear that he has a heart for social justice," Holtmann said. "As I said in my statement yesterday morning, we will continue to openly discuss this within our program. We pray for safety in our city, state, and around the country.”

Harvard coach Tommy Amaker commended Towns' actions in a statement released on Saturday, saying, "I fully support, and am proud of, Seth in his continued fight for social justice, a cause that has been near and dear to his heart since he arrived on campus four years ago. We, as a program, always encourage our players in their efforts to stand up for their beliefs and for what is right.”

Towns missed the entire 2019-20 season due to a knee injury. In 58 career games at Harvard, he averaged 14.2 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 41.9% on 3-pointers.