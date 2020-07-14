Texas announced on Monday it will change the name of Joe Jamail Field, a decision that came at the urging of the former lawyer and Texas donor's sons.

Dahr Jamail, one of Joe Jamail's three sons, said his family's request stemmed from both the United States' "current racial upheaval" as well as "the tenor of the country during President Donald Trump's administration," per ESPN's Ivan Maisel.

"I was watching that sickening video of George Floyd getting murdered. I just wept," Jamail, 67, told Maisel. "I was just thinking, how did we fall so low, to have a leaderless country, to have a president who supports white supremacists. ...It's sickening. It's embarrassing that people try to justify it."

Floyd was killed in Minneapolis police custody on May 25. He was stopped by officer Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes. Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe" numerous times before his death.

Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder. Three other officers have been charged with aiding and abetting murder for their role in Floyd's death.

The Longhorns will rename their field to honor Heisman Trophy winners Earl Campbell and Ricky Williams, according to the Austin American-Statesman's Brian Davis. Texas considered ending the use of "The Eyes of Texas" as its school song, but ultimately passed on doing so despite the urging of numerous university athletes.