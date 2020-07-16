The Big East is planning to cancel non-conference games for its fall sports in 2020-21, according to Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

Men's and women's soccer, men's and women's cross country, volleyball and field hockey will all be impacted, per Thamel. The 2020-21 basketball schedule will not be altered.

The Big East's decision follows a trend for conferences across Divison I. The Big Ten announced on July 9 it will eliminate non-conference games from its 2020 football schedule, and the Pac-12 did the same one day later.

A number of alterations were made to the Big East's conference schedule for certain sports in June. The conference announced on June 8 it will group teams by geographic region in 2020-21, creating an East and Midwest division in both men's and women's soccer and volleyball. The Big East will use North and South divisions for field hockey.

The 2019-20 NCAA season was canceled on March 12 amid the COVID-19 crisis. No delays have been announced for 2020-21.