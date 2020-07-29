Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley, a member of the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, has decided to opt out of the 2020 college football season, he announced Wednesday.

"I am opting out due to uncertain health conditions and regulations and all the other opt-outs going on in football right now," he said.

"Though the competitor in me badly wants to play this season, I cannot ignore what's going on in my heart and I must make the decision that brings me the most peace."

Farley added that he plans on preparing for the 2021 NFL draft.

Last season, he led the ACC in passes defended, with 16, and was tied for second in the conference with four interceptions.

Farley was ranked No. 16 by 247Sports in their top-100 players of the 2020 college football season. He is projected to be a first-round pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Farley's decision comes one day after Illinois RB Ra’Von Bonner elected to opt out of the 2020 college football season as a result of concerns of COVID-19. This week, more than two-dozen NFL players have announced their decisions to opt out of the 2020-21 NFL season.