Report: Rutgers Coronavirus Outbreak Linked to On-Campus Party

A coronavirus outbreak within the Rutgers football program that's resulted in 15 players testing positive has been tied to an on-campus party attended by several players, according to Keith Sargeant of NJ.com.

Sargeant reports the party was attended by athletes from multiple Rutgers sports programs.

Rutgers halted its football workouts and placed the entire program under quarantine on Saturday after the school announced 10 positive tests—six from players, and four from other members of the program.

Judith Persichilli, the New Jersey health commissioner, acknowledged “several circumstances where indoor and outdoor gatherings in our state have led to community clusters of COVID-19" during a news briefing Wednesday, and included Rutgers among other known parties that have caused COVID-19 outbreaks.

“There’s been an outbreak of Rutgers football players, with 15 of them currently testing positive,’' Persichilli said.

Michigan State has also placed its program under quarantine after a series of positive tests. As COVID-19 concerns cause several NFL players to opt out of the upcoming season, Wednesday saw Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley opt out of the 2020 campaign as well. Farley's decision comes one day after Illinois RB Ra’Von Bonner elected to opt out of the 2020 college football season as a result of concerns of COVID-19.