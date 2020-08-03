Baylor guard Jared Butler announced Monday that he has withdrawn from the 2020 NBA draft and will return to school for his junior season.

"Last season at Baylor was the most incredible experience of my basketball career...but then our season was cut short. We didn't get the chance to finish what we started," Butler said in a video announcement.

"In the spring, I decided to put my name in the NBA draft and evaluate my professional career. ...But through it all, one thing remained in my mind: unfinished business. Baylor, I'm coming back. Let's go win a national championship."

Monday marked the deadline for players to withdraw their names from the draft and maintain college eligibility.

As a sophomore, Butler averaged 16 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for Baylor, who was projected to be a No. 1 seed in NCAA tournament before it was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic. During his breakout season, he was named to the Big 12's All-Conference First Team and helped lead Baylor to a 26–4 record.

Butler's return to the Bears makes them a top-five team again and among the favorites to win the 2021 national championship.

Baylor also received a boost last week when junior MaCio Teague withdrew from the NBA draft to return to school. The 6'3" point guard averaged 13.9 points per game last season.

The NBA draft, which was initially scheduled for June 25, has been postponed until Oct. 16 due to the pandemic and the late conclusion of the 2019-20 NBA season in Orlando.