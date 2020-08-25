Texas Tech will continue to conduct practices despite 21 active COVID-19 cases within the football program, the team announced Tuesday.

Those who have tested positive for the coronavirus within the program will self-isolate as practices continue. Texas Tech is scheduled to play its first game of the season on Sept. 12.

Since athletes began returning to campus in the middle of June, 1,382 tests COVID-19 have been administered to athletes, coaches and staff with 64 total positive cases, according to the athletic department. Of those positive cases, 24 still remain with 21 within the football program. Members of the football team have been tested weekly since walk-through practices began at the end of July.

Texas Tech said the sports medicine staff "continues to monitor the health and well-being of all its student-athletes through daily assessment of symptoms and temperature checks upon entry to all athletic facilities."

As the Big 12 is set to kick off its college football season in less than three weeks, players involved in high-risk sports will begin to be tested three timers per week under the conference's requirements.

Any athlete that has tested positive for COVID-19 is immediately placed in self isolation and is monitored and cared for daily, the school's release said.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby recently told TheStreet's Jim Cramer that he feels "very good" about the conference's plan to hold the fall college football season. The Big Ten and Pac-12 both opted to postpone their seasons with the potential to play in the spring.