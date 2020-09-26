On the eve of the SEC kicking off its 2020 football season, all 14 of the league's teams were cleared to play following the latest round of PCR test results.

According to SI's Ross Dellenger, the SEC has altered its weekly protocol to remove its previously scheduled Friday antigen tests due to a proclivity of false positive results. The conference will instead conduct a third PCR test on Thursdays.

The SEC tests its players three times per week. Previously, that included two PCR tests and one antigen test. PCR tests are considered to be more accurate, but take more time than antigen tests. Antigen tests can deliver same-day results.

Individual schools are able to test more than three times per week if they choose. Alabama coach Nick Saban said that the school has moved to daily testing, going above the required threshold the conference has set.

"One of the things that we've done here internally that I'll share with you is we are doing daily testing with our players. We just thought that it gives the players a better peace of mind,” Saban said. "It's the best thing for the players—it's the best thing for the program. We have the capabilities and resources to do it so we're happy to do it.”

The SEC will play a 10-game, conference-only schedule this season, with all 14 teams scheduled to be in action on Saturday. The slate will begin at 12 p.m. EST, with No. 5 Florida at Ole Miss and No. 23 Kentucky at No. 8 Auburn.