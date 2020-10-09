Wichita State is investigating men's basketball coach Gregg Marshall for allegations of misconduct from current and former players, according to CJ Moore and Dana O'Neil of The Athletic.

Justin Ford-USA TODAY Sports

Marshall told The Athletic in a text message, “I’m aware the university conducted interviews and I fully participated in the process. I look forward to having it wrapped up as I continue to focus my energy on our team.”

Last spring, six scholarship players and one walk-on transferred out of the program, while 2020 commit Ja’Dun Michael—a 3-star forward from North Carolina—asked to be released from his letter of intent.

Notable allegations stem from the 2015-16 season. In one instance, Marshall is accused of cursing out and punching a player—Shaq Morris—after Morris made what Marshall viewed as a dirty play against a teammate in practice. An assistant coach reportedly intervened. In the preseason of that year, Marshall is also accused of putting his hand around the neck of an assistant after disapproving of a workout session the assistant was leading.

In the spring of 2016, Marshall reportedly became irate when an athlete from a different sport parked in Marshall's parking spot. As the athlete began to drive away, Marshall followed him in his car and blocked the athlete's car at a parking lot intersection. An eyewitness recalled Marshall as yelling, "Do you know who the f--- I am?"

When the athlete replied, "I don’t give a f--- who you are," Marshall reportedly approached the car and attempted to punch him through the window.

Marshall has been Wichita State's head coach for 13 seasons, leading the Shockers to seven NCAA tournaments with two Sweet Sixteen appearances and one trip to the Final Four. Last season, the team went 23-8 and finished in fourth place in the American Athletic Conference.