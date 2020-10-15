Saturday's game between Cincinnati and Tulsa has been postponed following positive COVID-19 tests at Cincinnati and the ensuing quarantining of athletes.

The game has been rescheduled for Dec. 5 at H.A. Chapman Stadium in Tulsa, the American Athletic Conference announced on Thursday.

"We are disappointed we will be unable to play Tulsa Saturday," Cincinnati athletic director John Cunningham said in a statement. "We knew this season was going to require a lot of patience and flexibility and disruptions were likely to happen. The health and safety of student-athletes, coaches and staff is always our primary focus and we appreciated the outstanding work and continued [dedication] of our medical staff throughout the pandemic."

The Bearcats' next scheduled game is at SMU on Oct. 24, while Tulsa is set to visit USF on Oct. 23.

The Golden Hurricane will now open its home season on Oct. 30 against East Carolina. Tulsa has only played two games this year due to coronavirus-related postponements and cancelations. Saturday's matchup against the Bearcats was scheduled to be Tulsa's homecoming game.

The postponement between Cincinnati and Tulsa is the fourth FBS college football game to be moved this week. Baylor was forced to postpone its game against Oklahoma State due to its inability to meet Big 12 roster requirements because of COVID-19 cases on the team. In the SEC, Vanderbilt vs. Missouri was moved to Dec. 12 following COVID-related issues within the Commodores' program, and Florida vs. LSU was postponed due to an outbreak among the Gators.

The SEC was further rocked when Alabama head coach Nick Saban and athletic director Greg Byrne announced on Wednesday that they tested positive for COVID-19. The Crimson Tide still plan to play Georgia on Saturday night, and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will oversee preparations at the team complex while Saban works from home.