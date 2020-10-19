Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez will start the Cornhuskers' season opener against Ohio State on Monday, head coach Scott Frost announced.

The junior has played 21 games in the last two seasons for Nebraska. Martinez battled redshirt freshman Luke McCaffery for the starting spot in the preseason.

"If [McCaffery] had already been playing and we had the same camp, it probably would have been Luke," Frost said on Monday. "We feel we have the luxury of two starters."

Martinez shined as a freshman for Nebraska in 2018. He tallied 2,617 passing yards and 17 passing touchdowns, adding eight scores on the ground. Martinez then took a step back in 2019. He tallied just 10 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions, throwing for 1,956 yards as Nebraska finished 5–7.

Frost will start his third season with the Cornhuskers in 2020 after two years with UCF. Nebraska will open the 2020 season on Saturday as they face Ohio State. Kickoff from Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio is is slated for Noon ET.