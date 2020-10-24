Jaylen Waddle injury: Out for season with broken ankle - Sports Illustrated
Alabama Star Receiver Jaylen Waddle Out for Season, Per Nick Saban

Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle will miss the rest of the 2020 season after suffering an ankle injury while returning the opening kickoff against Tennessee on Saturday afternoon, coach Nick Saban told CBS at halftime.

"He's out for the year, and it's a shame because he's a great player," Saban said. "It's exciting for college football to see a guy play like that. I hate it when he gets hurt on a play like that."

According to The Athletic, Waddle suffered a broken ankle on the play.

While returning the kickoff, Waddle's foot got trapped as he was tackled near the sideline. His right ankle turned awkwardly and he could not put any weight on his leg as he made his way to Alabama's bench. Two Alabama medical staffers helped carry the junior toward the medical cart before he disappeared into the locker room. Waddle could be seen hitting the cart in frustration.

In the final seconds of the first quarter, the broadcast showed him exiting Neyland Stadium in an ambulance.

Redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Slade Bolden entered the game after Waddle exited the field.

Waddle has been key to the success of Alabama's passing offense this season. Through four games, he has 25 catches for 557 yards and four touchdowns this season. He is considered one of the top prospects in the 2021 NFL draft class.

