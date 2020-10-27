Trevor Lawrence Open to Returning to Clemson Next Year

Trevor Lawrence hints at forgoing 2021 NFL draft, returning to Clemson - Sports Illustrated
Trevor Lawrence Open to Forgoing 2021 NFL Draft, Returning to Clemson for Senior Season

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is expected to leave Clemson at the end of the season for the NFL, but he says he's open to returning to school for his senior year.

"My mindset has been that I'm going to move on," Lawrence told reporters on Tuesday. "But who knows? There's a lot of things that could happen."

Lawrence—perhaps the most highly-touted quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck—is projected to be the No. 1 overall NFL draft pick in 2021. As of now, the winless Jets (0–7) are on pace to snag the top pick.

Jets fans are already talking about the possibility of Lawrence joining the team to replace Sam Darnold, and the starting quarterback has noticed.

"Yeah, you know, I mean, I have social media," Darnold said last week. "I've seen some of the things, but ... Yeah, we've got a game to win this week and that's all we're worried about."

If the Jets do land the No. 1 pick, Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr argues that Lawrence should pull a trick from Eli Manning's book and steer himself away from the team in the draft. Lawrence, who is the frontrunner for winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy, has already tallied 1,833 yards and 17 touchdowns in six games this season. 

The 21-year-old junior is set to graduate from Clemson in December with a bachelor's degree in marketing.

"No matter where I go, whether it's across the country, whether it's close to home, whether I stay another year. No matter what it is we'll work it out," Lawrence added.  "So I'm not sure, that's a tough one. But we'll see how it all unfolds."

