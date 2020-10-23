It's a tough time to be Sam Darnold. Not only have the Jets gone 0–6 to start the season, but the quarterback knows fans are already talking about his possible replacement.

As the NFL's only winless team, the Jets are favorites to snag this year's No. 1 overall pick and draft Clemson's Trevor Lawrence–the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck.

Darnold sees the Lawrence chatter online and can't ignore it.

"Yeah, you know, I mean, I have social media," Darnold said Thursday, per ESPN. "I've seen some of the things, but ... Yeah, we've got a game to win this week and that's all we're worried about."

Darnold is working his way back to the lineup after missing two games with a shoulder injury. He practiced the last two days, and barring a setback in Friday's practice, he could return against the Bills (4–2) on Sunday.

Even if the Jets' record improves, it won't solve the franchise's issues. The coaching staff under Adam Gase is problematic, and he's the latest NFL coach expected to be fired this season. New York last appeared in the playoffs in 2010 and has dealt with infighting and constant struggles between coaches and general managers.

The franchise will use this season to evaluate Gase's job and whether it should make a change at quarterback. For Darnold, the former No. 3 overall pick, he's trying to remain focused on the task at hand.

"For me, it's out of my control," he said. "I'm here to do my best and help this team win games."

If the Jets do land the top draft pick, Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr argues that Lawrence should pull a trick from Eli Manning's book and steer himself away from the team. Lawrence, who is the frontrunner for winning the 2020 Heisman Trophy, has already tallied 1,544 yards and 15 touchdowns in five games this season.

