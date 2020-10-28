Report: Silvio De Sousa Facing Aggravated Battery Charge

Former Kansas center Silvio De Sousa faces aggravated battery charge - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Report: Ex-Kansas Center Silvio De Sousa Facing Aggravated Battery Charge

Author:
Publish date:
silvio-de-sousa-kansas

Former Kansas center Silvio De Sousa is expected to be charged with aggravated battery stemming from an incident on Jan. 1, according to the Lawrence Journal-World's Mackenzie Clark

A document was filed on Monday alleging that De Sousa "unlawfully, feloniously and recklessly cause(d) great bodily harm or disfigurement to another person," during the Jan. 1 incident. Records do not indicate that De Sousa was arrested following the incident, per Clark.  

De Sousa announced he was leaving the Jayhawks on Oct. 16 to focus on "some personal issues."

“I have a lot of things weighing on my mind and need to address these by taking time for myself and stepping away from basketball,” De Sousa wrote on Twitter. “This was not an easy decision, but it’s the best thing for me to do right now.”

De Sousa played in 38 games for the Jayhawks in his career. He was forced to sit out the entire 2018–19 season due to eligibility concerns, and he served a 12-game suspension during the 2019–20 season for his role in a brawl against Kansas State.

De Sousa's first appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 17, per Clark. He is still a student at Kansas as of Wednesday morning, though he is currently not with the basketball team.  

YOU MAY LIKE

boston-marathon-2019
Olympics

2021 Boston Marathon Moved to Fall Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The 2021 Boston Marathon is traditionally held on Patriot's Day in April but the coronavirus has pushed it back to next fall.

kyle-larson
Play
NASCAR

Hendrick Hires Banished Kyle Larson to Drive Flagship No. 5

Larson signed a multi-year contract with Hendrick, ending his seven-month NASCAR suspension after using a racial slur.

shotzi-blackheart-halloween-havoc
Play
Wrestling

Shotzi Blackheart a Perfect Choice to Revive ‘Halloween Havoc’

“I’m going to keep living in the moment and living fast, going as hard as I can, and you’ll see that at Halloween Havoc.”

steelers
Play
Video

NFL Week 8 Odds, Spread and Line Movement

Welcome to Week 8 of the NFL season where smart gamblers are getting even smarter with seven weeks of action under our belt. The smart gamblers also know to only pay attention to a handful of games. That’s why Sports Illustrated’s gambling analysts Frank Taddeo have their eye on ...read more

  • 59 minutes ago

Tyrell Terry

silvio-de-sousa-kansas
College Basketball

Report: Silvio De Sousa Facing Aggravated Battery Charge

De Sousa announced he was leaving the Jayhawks on Oct. 16 in order to address "things weighing on my mind."

kittle
Play
Video

Week 8 DraftKings Tight End Breakdown and Rankings

Week 8 in the NFL and Daily Fantasy Sports players are looking to figure out which tight ends to use for their DraftKings lineups. Sports Illustrated has a full breakdown of every pass catcher and their match-up for Week 8 but in the above video we focus George Kittle, Travis ...read more

  • 1 hour ago
Dodgers Celebrate
Play
Gambling

Who are the 2021 World Series Betting Favorites and Longshots?

After winning the World Series in 2020, are the Los Angeles Dodgers the top team listed to win it all again in 2021? SI Gambling analyst Ben Heisler takes a look at the team futures list at DraftKings Sportsbook.