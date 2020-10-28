Report: Silvio De Sousa Facing Aggravated Battery Charge

Former Kansas center Silvio De Sousa is expected to be charged with aggravated battery stemming from an incident on Jan. 1, according to the Lawrence Journal-World's Mackenzie Clark.

A document was filed on Monday alleging that De Sousa "unlawfully, feloniously and recklessly cause(d) great bodily harm or disfigurement to another person," during the Jan. 1 incident. Records do not indicate that De Sousa was arrested following the incident, per Clark.

De Sousa announced he was leaving the Jayhawks on Oct. 16 to focus on "some personal issues."

“I have a lot of things weighing on my mind and need to address these by taking time for myself and stepping away from basketball,” De Sousa wrote on Twitter. “This was not an easy decision, but it’s the best thing for me to do right now.”

De Sousa played in 38 games for the Jayhawks in his career. He was forced to sit out the entire 2018–19 season due to eligibility concerns, and he served a 12-game suspension during the 2019–20 season for his role in a brawl against Kansas State.

De Sousa's first appearance in court is scheduled for Dec. 17, per Clark. He is still a student at Kansas as of Wednesday morning, though he is currently not with the basketball team.