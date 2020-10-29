Report: Duke-Illinois Headlines ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

With the start of college basketball less than one month away, the season's schedule is starting to take shape.

CBS Sports's Jon Rothstein reported the matchups for the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge, which is headlined by Duke hosting Illinois. The Illini are ranked fourth in the NCAA's preseason power rankings, while Duke sits at No. 11.

The event is expected to be played in early December. Wake Forest was the lone ACC team left out of the schedule due to the conference having 15 teams, while the Big Ten only has 14.

Despite college hoops scheduling changes amid the pandemic, the ACC/Big Ten Challenge will still bring together teams from both leagues. The regular season will open on Nov. 25 instead of its initial Nov. 10 start date. The NCAA Division I Council decided men's teams can play 24 or 25 regular-season games and will be limited to no more than two or three games in one multi-team event.

Last year, the Big Ten won the Challenge by a margin of 8–6. The ACC last won the event in 2017. This year's schedule features one rematch from 2019: Indiana vs. Florida State.

Check Out the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge Matchups: