SI.com
NCAAF
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGSSI ALL-AMERICAN
Search

CJ Lewis Makes Insane Touchdown Catch After Boston College Draws Clemson Offsides

Author:
Publish date:

Boston College wide receiver CJ Lewis had one of the catches of the year in the Eagles' first-half surge against Clemson.

The action started with the Eagles' incredible fake field goal on 4th-and-2 to draw Clemson offsides. The Tigers called a timeout before Boston College's Phil Jurkovec connected with Lewis on an insane 18-yard touchdown pass. 

After a Clemson defender nearly knocked the ball from Lewis's hands, he bobbled it and managed to scoop it up before it fell to the ground. 

Boston College placekicker John Tessitore's role in drawing Clemson offsides was crucial to the sequence leading to the score, and his father—ABC broadcaster Joe Tessitore—was ecstatic to call the moment.

The Tigers were already scared by the Eagles' dominant performance on Halloween, but the end of the second quarter will certainly have them spooked.

Boston College entered halftime with a 28–13 lead over Clemson, which is playing without starter Trevor Lawrence after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week. Freshman D.J. Uiagalelei started in his place on Saturday.

YOU MAY LIKE

cj-lewis-td-catch
Play
College Football

Boston College's CJ Lewis Has Insane TD Catch

The candidate for catch of the year came after a nifty fake field goal by Boston College's John Tessitore.

Cj Lewis

Barcelona-Sell-Messi
Play
Soccer

Alavés vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch Online, TV Channel, Start Time

Barcelona has won eight straight games against Alavés in all match-ups while Alavés hasn't managed a clean sheet against Barcelona for 12 games.

wisconsin-badgers-helmet
Play
Video

Wisconsin COVID-19 Outbreak Could Put Upcoming Games and Big Ten Standing in Jeopardy

As Wisconsin’s COVID outbreak increases to 22 cases, the school’s upcoming games and Big Ten standing could be in jeopardy. ...read more

  • 1 hour ago
Christian Pulisic and Chelsea will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League
Soccer

Chelsea's Christian Pulisic Suffers Warmup Injury

Coach Frank Lampard said Pulisic had a small sensation in his hamstring during the warmup, which resulted in him being pulled from the lineup.

brandon-peters-illinois-qb
College Football

Illinois QB Brandon Peters Tests Positive for COVID-19

Peters will be sidelined until Nov. 21 due to COVID-19 protocols.

wisconsin-badgers-helmet
Play
College Football

Wisconsin's COVID-19 Outbreak Reaches 22 Cases

The Badgers canceled Saturday's game against Nebraska due to the outbreak.

joe-milton-michigan
Play
College Football

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Michigan

Michigan State and Michigan will meet in a rivalry showdown in Ann Arbor on Saturday.