Report: Trevor Lawrence Out Against Notre Dame Due to COVID-19

Trevor Lawrence won't play against No. 4 Notre Dame next Saturday due to COVID-19 protocol, head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters after Clemson's win over Boston College.

The quarterback, who is a projected No. 1 overall pick for the 2021 NFL Draft, tested positive for the coronavirus last week and had mild symptoms.

He is isolated. Per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Lawrence received his test results Thursday from Wednesday's full-team testing. The quarterback was the only person to test positive.

Lawrence won't be allowed to play in Clemson's stiffest test of the season because his post-cardiac screening won't be complete in time.

The ACC operates under CDC guidelines, Dellenger highlighted. A player who tested positive must isolate 10 days from the time of their positive test.

Swinney is hopeful, however, that Lawrence still might travel with the team next weekend.

D.J. Uiagalelei, a five-star recruit from the 2020 class, is the Tigers' backup quarterback. He went 30-for-41 for 342 yards and two touchdowns during Clemson's 34-28 victory over Boston College.

Uiagalelei and No. 1 Clemson face No. 4 Notre Dame next Saturday.