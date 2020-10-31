SI.com
NCAAF
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGSSI ALL-AMERICAN
Search

Report: Trevor Lawrence Out Against Notre Dame Due to COVID-19

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Trevor Lawrence won't play against No. 4 Notre Dame next Saturday due to COVID-19 protocol, head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters after Clemson's win over Boston College. 

The quarterback, who is a projected No. 1 overall pick for the 2021 NFL Draft, tested positive for the coronavirus last week and had mild symptoms. 

He is isolated. Per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, Lawrence received his test results Thursday from Wednesday's full-team testing. The quarterback was the only person to test positive.

Lawrence won't be allowed to play in Clemson's stiffest test of the season because his post-cardiac screening won't be complete in time.

The ACC operates under CDC guidelines, Dellenger highlighted. A player who tested positive must isolate 10 days from the time of their positive test.  

Swinney is hopeful, however, that Lawrence still might travel with the team next weekend.

D.J. Uiagalelei, a five-star recruit from the 2020 class, is the Tigers' backup quarterback. He went 30-for-41 for 342 yards and two touchdowns during Clemson's 34-28 victory over Boston College. 

Uiagalelei and No. 1 Clemson face No. 4 Notre Dame next Saturday. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Trevor Lawrence
Play
College Football

Report: Trevor Lawrence Out Against Notre Dame Due to COVID-19

After Clemson's win over Boston College, Dabo Swinney said Lawrence will be out against Notre Dame due to COVID-19.

Trevor Lawrence
Play
Video

Trevor Lawrence Officially Ruled Out for Game Against Notre Dame Due to Positive COVID-19 Test

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence will miss next Saturday’s game against Notre Dame. The Tigers signal caller has been isolating after his COVID-19 diagnoses. Freshman QB DJ Uiagalelei will fill in once again under center. ...read more

  • 32 minutes ago

Officially Ruled Out

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury will face off for a third time later this year.
Boxing

Deontay Wilder Demands Third Fight With Tyson Fury

Wilder also accused Fury of cheating in their December 2018 draw and their February rematch.

D.J. Uiagalelei

msu thumb
Play
Video

Winless Michigan State Upsets No. 13 Michigan 27-24

Michigan State took back the Paul Bunyan trophy with a 27-24 win over No. 13 ranked Michigan. Rocky Lombardi threw for 323 yards and 3 touchdowns as the 24-point underdogs pulled off the upset in the Big House. ...read more

  • 1 hour ago
allegiant-stadium
Play
NFL

Raiders Stadium Will Have Fans, but for College Game Not NFL

The Raiders were the first team in Allegiant Stadium, but UNLV were the first to have fans.

Michigan State football celebrates a win over Michigan
Play
College Football

Michigan State Shocks Rival No. 13 Michigan

The Spartans' victory makes Mel Tucker only the program's second coach to win his debut vs. Michigan.