SI.com
NCAAF
SCORESSCHEDULESTANDINGSSI ALL-AMERICAN
Search

Wisconsin's Game Against Purdue Canceled With 27 COVID-19 Cases in Program

Author:
Publish date:

No. 10 Wisconsin's game against Purdue on Nov. 7 has been canceled as the program continues to deal with a COVID-19 outbreak, the Badgers announced Tuesday.  

Wisconsin has 27 active COVID-19 cases within its program. The cases are comprised of 15 athletes and 12 staff members. All football activities remain paused. Saturday's game will not be rescheduled and will be ruled a "no contest" due to schedule restraints.

"I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff," athletic director Barry Alvarez said. "We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible."

The Badgers were forced to cancel their Week 2 contest against Nebraska due to 12 positive COVID-19 tests recorded last Wednesday. Alvarez provided an update on ESPN's College GameDay last Saturday morning and said the program had 22 positive cases, including 12 players and 10 staff members. 

Under Big Ten rules, players must self-isolate for 10 days once a positive result is confirmed. 

With the cancelations, Wisconsin is scheduled to play six games during the 2020 season, which is the minimum needed to contend for the Big Ten championship. If it is forced to cancel another contest, the program will not be eligible for the Big Ten championship game. 

The No. 10 Badgers are scheduled to play No. 23 Michigan on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 7:30 p.m. The team has played just one game this season, which was a 45-7 victory over Illinois

YOU MAY LIKE

trevor-lawrence-watch-jets-giants-broncos-lions
Play
College Football

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence Will Travel to Notre Dame

Lawrence can't play against Notre Dame because his post-cardiac screening won't be completed in time.

andy-dalton-out-against-eagles
NFL

Report: Dalton Placed on COVID-19 List, Out vs. Steelers

Dalton missed Dallas' Week 8 loss to the Eagles due to a concussion.

Sergio-Ramos-Luka-Modric-Real-Madrid-Clasico
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Inter Milan

Real Madrid and Inter Milan will meet in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

bayern-munich-champions-league
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Salzburg vs. Bayern Munich

Salzburg and Bayern Munich will meet in a Champions League clash on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Liverpool-Brighton-Salah
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Atalanta vs. Liverpool

Find out how to watch Atalanta vs. Liverpool in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Raheem-Sterling-Man-City-Injury
Play
Soccer

How to Watch Manchester City vs. Olympiakos

How to watch as Manchester City and Olympiakos meet in the Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

muffett-mcgraw-notre-dame
Extra Mustard

Muffet McGraw Spotted as Poll Worker on Election Day

The former Notre Dame head coach was seen working at a polling station in South Bend on Tuesday morning.

Trent Brown
Play
NFL

Report: Raiders' Trent Brown Released From Hospital

Brown was hospitalized after air entered his bloodstream during a pregame IV in the Raiders locker room.