No. 1 Clemson is headed to South Bend for its fifth meeting against No. 4 Notre Dame, just the second matchup between the two that has taken place at Notre Dame Stadium.

The Tigers historically have the upper hand, winning three of the last four matchups (1979, 2015, 2018). Notre Dame’s only victory came in 1977.

The game will have a broadcast change when president-elect Joe Biden delivers a speech around 8 p.m. ET, which NBC will air. The game broadcast will temporarily move to USA Network during Biden's speech and return to NBC once he finishes.

How to Watch:

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC and USA Network

Live Stream: Watch online with the NBC Sports App

The Fighting Irish are coming off of a commanding 31–13 win over Georgia Tech when quarterback Ian Book completed 18 of 26 passes for 199 yards and a touchdown. The fifth-year is unbeaten at home, going 13–0 with a total of 38 touchdowns and five interceptions in his career at Notre Dame Stadium.

Notre Dame (6–0, 5–0 ACC) is looking to extend its 22 home game win streak on Saturday. The program hasn't lost at home since 2017. Coming into the game, the Irish's defense has allowed only 10.3 points per game this season—a program best since 1980 (10.1).

Clemson (7–0, 6–0 ACC) climbed out of an 18-point deficit during its 34–28 win over Boston College last Saturday. With star quarterback Trevor Lawrence out against the Eagles because of testing positive for COVID-19, freshman D.J. Uiagalelei led the Tigers in his first career start. He went 30-of-41 for 342 yards with two touchdowns, and Uiagalelei will start against the Irish.

Lawrence will be on the sideline at Notre Dame; however, he will not be able to play due to COVID-19 protocol.

Against Boston College, senior running back Travis Etienne became the ACC all-time leading rusher, finishing the game with two touchdowns and a career-high 264 yards.

During the last competition between Clemson and Notre Dame in 2018, the then-No. 2 Tigers overwhelmed then-No. 3 Irish 30–3 in a College Football Playoff semifinal and went on to win the national championship.