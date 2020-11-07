No. 23 Michigan vs. No. 13 Indiana Live Stream: How to Watch Big Ten, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 13 Indiana will host No. 23 Michigan in a Big Ten matchup at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The Hoosiers (2-0) are tied with No. 3 Ohio State atop the Big Ten East standings, while Michigan (1-1) trails. The Wolverines opened as two-point favorites over Indiana.

How to Watch:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on fuboTV (sign up for a free seven-day trial) or Fox Sports Live.

Michigan is coming off its first loss of the season, a 27-24 defeat to rival Michigan State on Oct. 31. The Wolverines opened Week 1 with a 49-24 victory over Minnesota.

Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton has recorded one passing and one rushing touchdown on 64.4% completion through the first two games. Junior running back Hassan Haskins has totaled three rushing touchdowns and 138 yards to lead the team.

Meanwhile, Indiana remains undefeated heading into Week 3 after recording victories over Rutgers, 37-21, and Penn State, 36-35 in OT. Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. has thrown for four touchdowns and rushed for two on 58.1% completion through his first two games. Junior running back Stevie Scott has recorded two rushing touchdowns while junior tight end Peyton Hendershot has caught a pair of scores.

The Big Ten began its season on Oct. 23 after initially opting to postpone its fall football schedule in August.

Per Big Ten policy, all conference football games will be held without fans this season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Family members of participating players are permitted to attend.