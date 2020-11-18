Former Oklahoma TE Calcaterra Announces Transfer to Auburn

Former Oklahoma tight end Grant Calcaterra announced on Twitter Wednesday his intention to transfer to Auburn. Calcaterra had stepped away from football after suffering repeated concussions, but announced in August his decision to continue his career and enter the transfer portal.

Calcaterra caught 41 passes for 637 yards and nine touchdowns over three seasons with the Sooners, earning first-team All-Big 12 honors as a sophomore in 2018. That season, he had 26 catches for 396 yards and six scores.

He played in five games in 2019 before announcing his retirement in November, saying that he's experienced his "fair share of concussions" during his career.

A former four-star prospect from Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., Calcaterra scored two touchdowns in Oklahoma's 39–27 win over Texas in the 2018 Big 12 championship game. He ranked third on the team in receptions that season, emerging as a trusted target for eventual Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray.