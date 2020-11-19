No Kansas, UK, UNC, Duke Players Drafted in 2020 Lottery

Kansas, UK, UNC, Duke Didn't Have a Player Drafted in Lottery for First Time Since 2000

History was made on Wednesday night during the 2020 NBA Draft in more ways than one.

For the first time since 2000, Kansas, Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke did not have a player drafted in the lottery.

Kentucky had a player selected in the lottery for 10 years entering 2020, holding the longest streak by any school since the lottery began in 1985. Kentucky coach John Calipari had a player selected in the lottery for 12 straight years entering 2020 dating back to his days at Memphis.

UNC became the first team of the four to have a player selected in the 2020 NBA draft with Cole Anthony, who's father played for the NY Knicks, going No. 15 overall to the Orlando Magic.

Spike Lee, a Knicks super fan, was present at Cole's draft party.