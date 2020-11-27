Two Gonzaga Players Out vs. Auburn Due to COVID Protocols

SI.com
Two Gonzaga Players Out vs. Auburn Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Author:
Publish date:

No. 1 Gonzaga will be missing two players during its Friday afternoon game against Auburn due to COVID-19 protocols. 

The Bulldogs released a statement confirming the news but did not reveal the players' identities. 

"Following testing after yesterday's game, two Gonzaga student-athletes are out today per tournament guidelines and COVID-19 protocols. After [the] Florida Department of Health independent conducted its contact tracing measures, the two individuals are isolating in their hotel rooms and the medical staffs of all four participating schools deemed today's games can be played," the school said.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman reports freshmen Dominick Harris and Julian Strawther will not play on Friday.

On Thursday, one non-athlete from Gonzaga's traveling party tested positive for COVID-19 and two additional non-athletes were considered close contacts. All three individuals began isolating in their hotel rooms, and the Zags were allowed to compete against No. 6 Kansas. 

The Bulldogs went on to beat the Jayhawks, 102–90, in an eye-opening opener at the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Gonzaga, Kansas, Auburn and Saint Joseph's make up the four-team field at the event.

According to Goodman, "Gonzaga has tried its best to prepare for a situation like this to avoid [a] complete shutdown." 

The Bulldogs have been splitting the team on two buses, took two planes to Fort Myers and plan to do the same on their trip to Indianapolis after Friday's game. The Zags are set to play West Virginia in the Jimmy V Classic in Indianapolis next week.

