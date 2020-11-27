Vandy's Fuller to Become First Woman to Suit Up for Power 5 Game

SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller to Make History as First Woman to Suit Up for Power 5 Game

Author:
Publish date:

Vanderbilt's Sarah Fuller is set to make history on Saturday in more ways than one, and it all started with a simple phone call from soccer associate head coach Ken Masuhr.

His first question was whether she had ever kicked a football before, and Fuller said she had. The next question, depending on her answer, set her up to make SEC and Power 5 history.

“Would you want to be a kicker on the football team?” Masuhr said. “Would you be able to stay here this weekend and be a kicker for the football team?”

Fuller, who is apart of the 2020 SEC Championship soccer team, was reportedly on the football field an hour later meeting the team and joining the other specialists.

The senior goalkeeper will be the first woman ever to suit up for a SEC and Power 5 football game when Vanderbilt (0–7) plays at Missouri (3–3) on Saturday.

Because of COVID-19 protocols landing specialists in quarantine, Fuller found herself practicing with the football team as a kicker on Tuesday, The Vanderbilt Hustler's Simon Gibbs reported.

While she did not take a snap on Tuesday, Fuller was in full pads and uniform, walking through "with coaches and at least one specialist on the sidelines."

“Right now, we’re just looking at all options,” Mason said on ESPN 102.5 The Game. “For us, talking to Sarah, she’s a champ, and no pun intended, just coming off an SEC Championship in soccer … She’s a complete competitor. She’s an option for us. Right now, that’s where we sit.”

Vanderbilt is just 3-for-7 in field goals this season, though the struggles could be attributed to COVID-19 related absences throughout its special-teams unit.

YOU MAY LIKE

USATSI_15206026
Play
Gambling

NFL Week 12 - Best Bets Against the Spread From the SI Gambling Team

The SI Gambling team, along with our colleagues at the MMQB share their best bets against the spread for Week 12 in the NFL.

ravens-steelers-postponed
Play
NFL

Ravens-Steelers Postponed Again After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Quarterback Lamar Jackson was one of five Ravens to test positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

Nov 21, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) calls plays at the line during the first half against the Florida Gators at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Play
College Football

Vandy's Fuller to Become First Woman to Suit Up for Power 5 Game

Vanderbilt soccer goalkeeper Sarah Fuller is set to make history as the first woman in the SEC to suit up for a football game.

UFC Anthony Smith
Play
Gambling

UFC Fight Night: Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

A light heavyweight bout featuring Anthony Smith vs. Devin Clark headlines this UFC Fight Night main card.

SI_FANTASY_W12_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 12: Running Backs - Fades, Sleepers, Matchups, DFS Bargains

Start 'em and sit 'em running backs for Week 12 from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

tony-bennett-uva-top.jpg
Play
College Basketball

San Francisco Stuns No. 4 Virginia in Final Minutes

Virginia was originally slotted to play Florida on Friday, but the Gators pulled out of "Bubbleville" due to COVID-19 issues within their program.

diontae thumb
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 12 Fantasy Football Rankings - FLEX (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 12 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Diego-Maradona-Birthday
Play
Soccer

Three Funeral Workers Fired Over Maradona Coffin Photos

One of the images shows worker Claudio Fernández and his son—smiling and with thumb raised—alongside Maradona's body in the coffin.