Report: Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. Expected to Miss Rest of Season

Mike Carter-USA TODAY Sports

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. is expected to miss the rest of the season due to the lower leg injury he suffered on Saturday, reports The Athletic's Bruce Feldman.

Penix exited the Hoosiers' 27–11 win over Maryland late in the third quarter and did not return to the game. He sustained the injury when running for 21 yards to the Terrapins' three-yard line. The sophomore stayed on the ground and was visibly in pain before he was helped off the field and headed to the locker room. Redshirt sophomore Jack Tuttle finished the game in Penix's absence, going 5-for-5 for 31 yards.

After the game, coach Tom Allen could not provide any specifics on Penix's injury.

"Don't really know right now, we'll do some more tests to figure it out," Allen said. "But yeah, it's a lower-leg injury."

On Saturday, Penix went 6-of-19 for 84 yards and had two carries for 29 yards. The quarterback has suffered two season-ending injuries in the last two years. He first sustained an ACL injury in 2018 before hurting his shoulder in 2019.

Penix has led the Hoosiers during their resurgent season, and the team (5–1) sits in second place in the Big Ten East behind Ohio State (4–0). Indiana's lone loss came against the Buckeyes on Nov. 21.

Penix catapulted into the national spotlight with a program-defining win over Penn State in October. In overtime, he dove for the pylon on a two-point conversion, giving Indiana its first victory over a top-10 opponent since 1988.

The Hoosiers are set to play at No. 16 Wisconsin on Saturday.