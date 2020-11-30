Gonzaga Stays Atop AP Top 25; Richmond Enters

Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in first The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season.

The Zags received 57 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel in the poll released Monday.

The Bears received six first-place votes, with Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five.

Gonzaga (2-0) was the preseason No. 1 and lived up to the billing by rolling over Kansas and Auburn in Fort Meyers, Fla.

The Jayhawks dropped a spot to No. 7 this week but were ranked for the 222nd consecutive week, breaking UCLA’s all-time record set from 1966-80.

Villanova dropped nine spots to No. 12 after losing to Virginia Tech in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Hokies moved into the poll at No. 16.

No. 15 Virginia fell 11 spots this week after losing to San Francisco.

Richmond entered the rankings at No. 19 after knocking off Kentucky over the weekend.

Full AP men's Top 25 (as of Nov. 30):

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Iowa

4. Wisconsin

5. Illinois

6. Duke

7. Kansas

8. Michigan State

9. Creighton

10. Houston

11. West Virginia

12. Villanova

13. Tennessee

14. North Carolina

15. Virginia

16. Virginia Tech

T17. Texas

T17. Texas Tech

19. Richmond

20. Kentucky

21. Oregon

22. Florida State

23. Ohio State

24. Rutgers

25. Arizona State

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan 90, San Diego St. 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola of Chicago 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1.