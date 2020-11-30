SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Gonzaga, Baylor Stay Atop AP Top 25; Richmond in After Kentucky Upset

Author:
Publish date:

Gonzaga and Baylor remain the top two teams in first The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll of the regular season.

The Zags received 57 first-place votes from a 63-person media panel in the poll released Monday.

The Bears received six first-place votes, with Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois rounding out the top five.

Gonzaga (2-0) was the preseason No. 1 and lived up to the billing by rolling over Kansas and Auburn in Fort Meyers, Fla.

The Jayhawks dropped a spot to No. 7 this week but were ranked for the 222nd consecutive week, breaking UCLA’s all-time record set from 1966-80.

Villanova dropped nine spots to No. 12 after losing to Virginia Tech in Uncasville, Connecticut. The Hokies moved into the poll at No. 16.

No. 15 Virginia fell 11 spots this week after losing to San Francisco.

Richmond entered the rankings at No. 19 after knocking off Kentucky over the weekend.

Full AP men's Top 25 (as of Nov. 30):

1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Iowa
4. Wisconsin
5. Illinois
6. Duke
7. Kansas
8. Michigan State
9. Creighton
10. Houston
11. West Virginia
12. Villanova
13. Tennessee
14. North Carolina
15. Virginia
16. Virginia Tech
T17. Texas
T17. Texas Tech
19. Richmond
20. Kentucky
21. Oregon
22. Florida State
23. Ohio State
24. Rutgers
25. Arizona State

Others Receiving Votes: Michigan 90, San Diego St. 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola of Chicago 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1.

YOU MAY LIKE

Richmond celebrates a score at Rupp Arena
Play
College Basketball

Gonzaga Stays Atop AP Top 25; Richmond Enters

The Spiders are No. 19 after knocking off Kentucky over the weekend at Rupp Arena.

kris-bryant
Play
MLB

Five Teams That Should Trade for Kris Bryant

The former MVP may be on the move this winter, and we've got some landing spots in mind.

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell (7) is sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Marist Liufau (35) and linebacker Drew White (40) in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium.
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 14 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

As conferences head into the final three-week stretch before their respective championships, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

WWE's Keith Lee on the microphone
Play
Wrestling

Q&A: Keith Lee Reflects on His Move to WWE’s Main Roster

After a brief run at the top of NXT, Keith Lee arrived on “Raw” with a bang and hopes to vault himself into the main event.

michael-penix-jr-indiana
College Football

Report: Indiana's Michael Penix Jr. Expected to Miss Rest of Season

Penix exited the Hoosiers' 27–11 win over Maryland in the third quarter with a leg injury.

USATSI_15249059
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Week 12 Reaction & Week 13 Lookahead – Mahomes Continues NFL MVP March

Time to dissect the biggest Week 12 fantasy storylines, beasts and busts, and a look at the final week of the fantasy football regular season.

Stephen Curry
Play
NBA

Stephen Curry Q&A: Inside the Launch of the Curry Brand

Stephen Curry is launching his own brand underneath Under Armour.

Jets coach Adam Gase calling plays on the sideline
Play
Extra Mustard

Did Adam Gase Get Caught Lying About Play-Calling?

The Jets coach had a testy exchange with reporters after claiming he hadn’t taken back play-calling duties.