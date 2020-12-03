No. 1 Gonzaga Star Guard Jalen Suggs Suffers Ankle Injury

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs suffered a left ankle injury in the top-ranked Bulldogs' game against No. 11 West Virginia in the Jimmy V Men's Classic on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Holly Rowe.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

While driving to the basket with just over seven minutes remaining in the first half, Suggs's foot slid awkwardly on the court. He came off the court limping and walked gingerly to the locker room.

He tallied four points, four rebounds and two assists before his injury, but he reentered the game in the second half.

Suggs is the highest recruit in Gonzaga's history. The Minnesota native ranked No. 5 in ESPN's Top 100 list for the Class of 2020, averaging 23.5 points per game during his senior season at Minnehaha Academy. The 6'4", 205-pound freshman also averaged 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game while helping the Redhawks to a 26-3 record and No. 13 national ranking.

No. 1 Gonzaga is coming off an impressive 102-90 over No. 7 Kansas and will play No. 2 Baylor on Saturday.