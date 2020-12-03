No. 1 Gonzaga Star Guard Jalen Suggs Suffers Ankle Injury

SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search
Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs Suffers Left Ankle Injury Against West Virginia

Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs Suffers Left Ankle Injury Against West Virginia

Author:
Updated:
Original:

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs suffered a left ankle injury in the top-ranked Bulldogs' game against No. 11 West Virginia in the Jimmy V Men's Classic on Wednesday, according to ESPN's Holly Rowe.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) lies down on the floor after suffering an apparent injury against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first half at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

While driving to the basket with just over seven minutes remaining in the first half, Suggs's foot slid awkwardly on the court. He came off the court limping and walked gingerly to the locker room. 

He tallied four points, four rebounds and two assists before his injury, but he reentered the game in the second half. 

Suggs is the highest recruit in Gonzaga's history. The Minnesota native ranked No. 5 in ESPN's Top 100 list for the Class of 2020, averaging 23.5 points per game during his senior season at Minnehaha Academy. The 6'4", 205-pound freshman also averaged 7.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game while helping the Redhawks to a 26-3 record and No. 13 national ranking.

No. 1 Gonzaga is coming off an impressive 102-90 over No. 7 Kansas and will play No. 2 Baylor on Saturday.

YOU MAY LIKE

westbrook wall trade
Play
NBA

Grading the Russell Westbrook-John Wall Trade

Houston and Washington reportedly agreed on a blockbuster trade to swap disgruntled stars on the back third of their respective careers.

pj-fleck-minnesota
Play
College Football

Which College Football Games in Week 14 Are Postponed Due to COVID-19?

As conferences head into the final three-week stretch before their respective championships, there have been several matchups postponed or canceled.

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Jalen Suggs (1) lies down on the floor after suffering an apparent injury against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the first half at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
College Basketball

No. 1 Gonzaga Star Guard Jalen Suggs Suffers Ankle Injury

Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs suffered a left ankle injury in the top-ranked Bulldogs' game against No. 11 West Virginia on Wednesday.

The Knicks have reportedly weighed trading for the Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook.
Play
NBA

Report: Houston, Washington Agree to Westbrook-Wall Trade

The teams' GMs reportedly hadn't talked for weeks until connecting on Wednesday afternoon, when the deal was finalized within hours.

kyle schwarber
Play
MLB

MLB Rumors: Kyle Schwarber Among Players Non-Tendered Contracts

Schwarber, 27, has hit 121 home runs over six seasons with the Cubs, and was the fourth overall pick in the 2014 draft.

unc-maui-invitational
Play
College Basketball

No. 17 Texas Hits Buzzer Beater to Upset No. 14 UNC

UNC falls to 3-9 all-time vs. Texas, the Tar Heels' worst record against any opponent they've played at least 10 times.

Southern Miss flag
Play
College Football

A Mississippi Boy Goes Home: Meet the Cycle's First FBS Hire

Will Hall, Tulane's 40-year-old OC, is heading home for his first D-I head coaching job.

NBA SEASON 2
Play
NBA

Report: 48 NBA Players Test Positive for COVID-19

The league expected a number of positive tests because players reentered their markets and restarted the league's cohesive health and safety protocols.