SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Marquette Upsets No. 4 Wisconsin on Last-Second Tip-In

Author:
Publish date:

For a moment, Marquette guard D.J. Carton's face sunk when his potential game-winning free throw fell short and clanged off the front iron. The Golden Eagles were tied with No. 4 Wisconsin, 65-65, and with 0.9 seconds remaining, the game appeared to be headed for overtime.

Then forward Justin Lewis intervened to save the day.

Lewis tipped in the miss as time expired, sealing Marquette's 67-65 victory. The shot capped a wild final two minutes in Milwaukee, during which the teams traded leads eight different times.

Lewis led all scorers with 18 points, making six of his 10 shot attempts with eight rebounds and two blocks.

Marquette led at halftime, 35-30, and maintained the lead for most of the second half when the Badgers began their comeback. Wisconsin guard D'Mitrik Trice made two free throws with two minutes to play to give the Badgers a 57-56 lead, their first lead in over 12 minutes of game time.

The Golden Eagles held a 60-58 lead when Wisconsin's Aleem Ford knocked down a 3-pointer with 1:09 remaining to give the Badgers a one-point lead. Lewis answered with a layup on the other end with 41 seconds remaining, following by a layup by Wisconsin forward Nate Reuvers 11 seconds later.

Carton put Marquette back on top, 64-63, on the ensuing possession, but Trice answered on the other end with a step-back jumper with just five seconds left on the clock. Carton then drew a blocking foul on Trice with 0.9 seconds left, setting up Lewis' heroics on the game's final play.

YOU MAY LIKE

marquette bball
College Basketball

Marquette Upsets No. 4 Wisconsin on Last-Second Tip-In

In a game that featured several lead changes down the stretch, Marquette forward Justin Lewis tipped in a missed free throw at the buzzer to upset No. 4 Wisconsin.

mlb baseball logo
Play
MLB

MLB, Teams Sue Insurance Providers Over Billions in COVD-19 Losses

The league and all 30 teams lost billions of dollars because of COVID-19, and all of those losses should be covered by their insurance policies.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert holds New York Liberty jersey
WNBA

New York Liberty Secure No. 1 Pick in 2021 WNBA Draft

The Liberty earned the top pick for the second consecutive year.

Feb 12, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) celebrates in the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Target Center.
Play
NBA

Karl-Anthony Towns Says He’s Lost Seven Family Members to COVID-19

His 58-year-old mother was placed on a ventilator and put in a medically induced coma because of COVID-19. She died 19 days later.

NBA SEASON 2
Play
NBA

NBA Releases First Half of 2020-21 Regular Season Schedule

The league announced half of its 72-game regular season schedule that runs through March 4.

Screen Shot 2020-12-04 at 5.30.45 PM
Play
Gambling

Race of the Week: Cigar Mile

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo handicaps this Saturday's Cigar Mile from Aqueduct, plus a BONUS race which including the latest odds and his best bets.

Raheem Mostert, San Francisco 49ers
Play
Fantasy

Michael Fabiano's Week 13 Fantasy Football Rankings - FLEX (RB-WR-TE)

Senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano provides his Week 13 flex rankings to help you dominate the competition!

Mar 17, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; TB12 Performance Store at Patriot Place near Gillette Stadium.
Play
NFL

Tom Brady's Company, TB12, Received $960K from PPP Loans

Even though the Buccaneers QB is worth an estimated $200M, his company received close to $1M in PPP loans while 52% of small businesses who applied didn't.