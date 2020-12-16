SI.com
NCAAB
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

Stanford's Tara VanDerveer Passes Pat Summitt's All-Time Wins Record by a Women's Basketball Coach

Author:
Publish date:
tara-vanderveer-passes-pat-summitt-wins-record

Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer passed the late Pat Summitt's record for all-time wins by a women's basketball coach following the Cardinal's victory over Pacific on Tuesday.

No. 1 Stanford topped Pacific 104-61, extending its undefeated streak this season to 5-0. The Cardinals outshot the Tigers 50.6% to 39% in field goals and made 78.9% of their three-pointers.  

VanDerveer, 67, now has 1,099 career wins. On the men's basketball side, only Duke's Mike Krzyzewski (1,159) has more Division I wins.

After top-ranked Stanford defeated rival California on Sunday night, VanDerveer tied Summitt with her 1,098th career win

The legendary coaches' admiration and respect for each other showed over the years during the home-and-home series they planned when their schedules allowed. 

"We were great friends. I learned a lot from coaching against Pat," VanDerveer said after Sunday's game. "I think the thing I learned the most was just how much her players loved playing for her. As a coach, I think that's all of our goals. To be like Pat is to be a coach where your players love playing for you."

VanDerveer has established herself as one of the top coaches in women's basketball throughout her storied career. She is in her 35th season as head coach at Stanford and has led the program to two NCAA championships (1990, 1992), 12 NCAA Final Four appearances and 22 Pac-12 regular-season titles. In February 2017, VanDerveer became the second women's basketball coach to notch career 1,000 wins.

YOU MAY LIKE

tara-vanderveer-passes-pat-summitt-wins-record
College Basketball

Tara VanDerveer Passes Pat Summitt's All-Time Wins Record

VanDerveer is the first women's basketball coach to reach 1,099 all-time wins.

Aug 14, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Houston Rockets guard Chris Clemons (3) drives against Philadelphia 76ers guard Raul Neto (19) during the second half of a NBA basketball game at AdventHealth Arena.
Play
NBA

Rockets' Chris Clemons Reportedly Tears Achilles vs. Spurs

The initial diagnosis on Rockets' Clemons is reportedly a torn right Achilles tendon, but an MRI will be done on Wednesday morning per The Athletic's Sham Charania.

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Staples Center.
Play
NBA

Giannis Matches Bucks' Commitment With Supermax Deal

That Giannis signed an extension isn't a surprise, but being committed to the longest possible contract is an endorsement of the team.

The FWAA-NFF Grantland Rice Super 16 poll will debut the same year the College Football Playoff reduces the importance of all polls.
Play
College Football

Selection Committee Doubles Down on Favoritism

In the penultimate rankings of the 2020 season, the CFP selection committee is showing a blatant brand-name bias for Power 5 teams.

nfl logo
Play
NFL

NFL to Forego Local Bubbles for Postseason

NFL and NFLPA medical experts recommended foregoing local bubbles in the playoffs based on COVID-19 data testing.

CFP 2
Play
College Football

Alabama Stays in Top Spot in Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

The top five teams were unchanged in the CFP committee's fourth set of rankings, but a new team takes the No. 6 spot.

Giannis checks into NBA playoff game for the Milwaukee Bucks.
Play
NBA

Giannis Antetokounmpo Signs Five-Year Extension With Bucks

Two-time reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo signed a five-year extension with the Milwaukee Bucks.

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) against the Kansas City at Allegiant Stadium.
Play
NFL

NFL Rumors: Raiders Place WR Ruggs on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Raiders' fourth-leading receiver will be out for Thursday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers.